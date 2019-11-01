Construction starts on Darien senior housing development

Construction has begun on The Royle at Darien, a $20 million senior housing development at 719 Boston Post Road in Darien.

The new three-story development will provide 55 affordable one-bedroom apartment rentals and will replace the Old Town Hall Homes housing complex that consisted of six buildings housing 30 studio and one-bedroom apartments.

The development, which is scheduled to open next summer, is being created through a partnership between the Housing Authority of the Town of Darien and JHM Financial Group. Its funding sources include the Connecticut Housing Finance Agency, the Connecticut Department of Housing, the Darien town government and Bank of America.

“The Royle will be an aesthetically appealing community that beautifies a prominent part of the downtown, adds to the landscaping, serves a greater number of residents, and adds to the economic vibrancy of the area by creating the highest and best use for the property,” said Todd D. McClutchy, principal at Stamford-headquartered JHM Financial Group. “It is great to be part of this vibrant public-private endeavor.”