Law firm Mitchell & Sheahan is moving its Stratford office from 80 Ferry Blvd. to 999 Oronoque Lane.

The firm, which focuses on labor and employment issues, also has offices in Westport and White Plains. It provides representation to clients throughout Westport, Stamford, New Haven, and the surrounding communities.

Randy Vidal, partner at Vidal/Wettenstein, negotiated the lease for the 2,600-square-foot space on Oronoque Lane.