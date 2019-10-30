Detail Masters relocating from Fairfield to Stratford

Detail Masters is relocating from Fairfield to Stratford.

The car detailing service has signed a lease for space at 255 Moffit St. in Stratford, which will be used for ceramic coating, paint correction and restoration, window tinting of automobiles, hand washes and more. Detail Masters will also pick up the vehicle and deliver it back to the owner.

Financial terms of the lease were not released.

Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, negotiated the lease on behalf of both the tenant and owner of the building.