Carefree Boat Club leases 12.5K sf at Shelton’s 40 Oliver Terrace

Carefree Boat Club has announced that it will lease 12,500 square feet of storage space at 40 Oliver Terrace in Shelton.

The company, which was founded in Virginia in 2002, operates in 15 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and the British Virgin Islands as a private club that offers boats on a per-day basis for its members.

Carefree covers the costs of fuel, insurance, docking fees and all other boating-related expenses in exchange for an annual fee from its members. It will be using its leased space to store boats during the off season. Carefree Boat Club has five locations in Connecticut: Bridgeport, Clinton, Milford, Stamford and Westport.

The lease will cover half of the 25,000-square-foot facility, which is part of a three-building complex covering 105,000 square feet with an asking rate of $5.50 per square foot. Bruce Wettenstein, partner with Vidal/Wettenstein negotiated the lease with the company and was the listing broker.