Knockoff Hermès Birkin in Mount Kisco? Sacré bleu!

An Hermès Birkin handbag at less than $10,000 can be a bargain, but a shopper who bought one from a Mount Kisco charity shop depicts the find as more of a rip-off.

Erica C. Fink of Newport Beach, California, sued The Benefit Shop Foundation Inc. and its founder Pam Stone on on Oct. 23 in Westchester Supreme Court, claiming that the coveted handbag she bought at auction was not the real deal.

“The handbag actually delivered,” the complaint states, “was a counterfeit ‘Birkin’ of nominal value.”

Stone and The Benefit Shop did not reply to an email asking for their side of the story.

The Benefit Shop touts itself as the secret source for the best interior designers in Westchester and Fairfield counties. It takes in donations “from the finest estates in Bedford and beyond,” and showcases them online and in Mount Kisco.

Donors get a tax deduction. Buyers get a great deal. Local charities get a share of the profits.

In 2017, the organization made grants totaling $17,075 on revenue of $656,029, according to its public tax return.

The online auction site currently lists no fewer than 320 luxury handbags: Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermès, Karl Lagerfeld, Prada, Louis Vuitton.

Hermès Birkins were inspired by British actress and singer Jane Birkin, who, as the story goes, was seated next to Hermès’ chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight from Paris to London.

Birkins have developed a cult-like status, known for exquisite craftmanship and exclusivity enforced by limiting the supply.

Prices range from about $10,000 to hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on size, type of animal hide, color and fixtures used in making the bags.

High demand and high prices also have emboldened counterfeiters.

Fink says she wired $9,711 for a Birkin in orange toco – the vibrant color of the Toco Toucan’s huge bill – on Aug. 20.

She claims the bag was represented as authentic, of “unused quality” and worth at least $15,000.

She provided no other details as to its supposed provenance, or on how she knows it is actually a fake.

The Benefit Shop’s bidding policy states that all items offered at auction are sold as is, with no refunds, no returns and no recourse. Descriptions of condition, authenticity, measurements and origin are opinions and are believed to be accurate, according to the policy, but the shop makes no warranties as to value.

Shoppers also are encouraged to preview items in person or contact The Benefit Shop for more information.

Fink accuses The Benefit Shop of breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation and negligence.

She is demanding nearly $10,000, plus interest and unspecified punitive damages.

She is represented by Glen A. Kurtis of White Plains.