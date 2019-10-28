Ridgefield’s The West Lane Inn sold for $2.3 million

Ridgefield’s historic The West Lane Inn has been sold to a pair of residents for $2.305 million.

West Lane Holdings LLC, consisting of Christine Carnicelli and Danille Petrie, bought the 18-room facility, which is on 2 acres, from longtime owner Deborah Prieger. Prieger’s family acquired the property – built in 1849 – in 1972 and converted it from a mansion into a boutique hotel in 1978.

The sale was conditional on the new owners maintaining it as a hotel, which Carnicelli and Petrie said is their plan.

The West Lane Inn is at 2 West Lane.