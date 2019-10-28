Stamford’s Aircastle looking at ‘strategic alternatives,’ including sale

Aircastle Ltd., the Stamford aircraft-leasing firm, has announced that its board of directors is “evaluating strategic alternatives, which may include a sale of the company.”

The firm said it has received preliminary nonbinding expressions of interest from several third parties regarding a potential transaction, though it warned that “there can be no assurance that this process will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is undertaken, its terms or timing.”

Aircastle said that it does not intend to provide more details about the process, “unless it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.”

The company has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as its financial adviser and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its legal adviser.

Aircastle, which also maintains offices in Dublin and Singapore, owns and manages nearly 300 jet airliners, which are leased to about 85 airlines around the world.