Trumbull dentist arrested on child exploitation charges

A Trumbull dentist has been arrested on multiple federal charges of child sexual exploitation offenses.

Scott David Cohen, a Stratford resident, is charged with using the Instagram username “drpinstripe13” in sexually explicit online communications, including the sending of photographs, with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl who lived out of state and was planning to visit New York.

Cohen reportedly stated that he would reschedule patients for his private dental practice to meet this girl, who turned out to be a federal agent. Cohen was arrested after he arrived at the Stratford Metro-North train station to go through with this planned rendezvous.

Cohen was charged with enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transfer of obscene material to minors and sexual exploitation of children. The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Connecticut Child Exploitation Task Force. The prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative.