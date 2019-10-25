Stelios Stavrianos, founder and CEO of The Core Beverage Group, is an avid spirit enthusiast and connoisseur in the hospitality industry. Born and raised in Connecticut, Stelios started bartending at the age of 19 and fell in love with the industry. He began distilling in his parents basement before he was off the ground running. He combined his love for the industry and expertise in mixology to create his first award-winning spirit, Cylinder Vodka. Stelios has been involved in the hospitality industry for 12 years, and also has over 9 years of experience working in wealth management with the likes of JPMorgan and Merrill Lynch. Cylinder was launched while he was still working a full-time job for Merrill Lynch. He was an associate for the private wealth management team in Fairfield. Stelios studied distilling, manufacturing and branding — and distribution. When he isn’t busy running his company, Stelios volunteers his time at various non-profit organizations in his community. He made his vision a reality by not only bringing Cylinder Vodka domestically, but to people worldwide. Stelios aspires to use Cylinder as a means to connect with different people and cultures around the globe.