Victoria McGruder is a Private Wealth Relationship Manager for the Erdmann Group within Merrill Private Wealth Management. Victoria works closely with families to create personalized wealth strategies that support their long term financial, charitable and next generation planning goals. Victoria values building and cultivating relationships with families while integrating second and third generations. She understands the significance of effectively facilitating the preservation and growth of wealth across multiple generations. Before joining Merrill Lynch in 2015, Victoria began her career as a CPA focusing on tax planning and preparation for high-net-worth individuals and families. She is skilled in a variety of offerings including tax-minimization strategies in conjunction with clients’ personal tax professionals, and research, trust and estate planning services, generational wealth transfer & gifting, charitable planning and financial statement review. She has experience advising senior executives, entrepreneurs, and families on an array of financial decisions that arise during significant life events. She works to position wealth more effectively and thoughtfully to help clients focus on their personal, professional, and philanthropic objectives. Victoria holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) designation and was a practicing Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Washington DC and New York City. She does not give tax advice in her current role at Merrill. She earned her bachelor’s in Accounting and Finance from Elon University in North Carolina. Victoria and her husband, Rich, and their son Christopher live in Norwalk, Connecticut.