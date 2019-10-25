Manette Macias is the Lab Services Manager at Hampford Research Inc., a Stratford-based custom chemical manufacturing firm specializing in high-purity specialty chemicals used in the electronics, dental, cosmetics, engineered materials and printing/lithography industries. Manette utilizes her department to maintain quality product, inform ongoing process improvements, and support development of new materials. Manette has worked at HRI for 4 years, where she started as a Quality Control Technician, then worked directly with the sales and technical teams as a Research Chemist before taking over Lab Services. Manette credits her participation in the Bridgeport Regional Business Council’s Leadership Greater Bridgeport as the gateway to her professional growth. During her time in LGB Class 28 Manette found a network of community members and opportunities that reignited her passions. Manette currently serves as Vice Chair for Thrive: Emerging Leaders, a BRBC affiliate group for young professionals who work to build themselves and the region through professional development, networking, and community service. Manette dedicates her time outside of her local involvement to a national cause near and dear to her heart, supporting women in STEM. She is an active member of the Alpha Sigma Kappa – Women in Technical Studies Educational Foundation’s Advisory Board and is an advocate for their National Scholarship opportunities. Manette loves when her passions tie into her work at HRI. She has served as a mentor for Senior Capstone students at Bunnell High School for the past 3 years, involving them in real-life projects before they graduate. Manette also enjoys participating in job shadow experiences for Bunnell, Stratford High School, and University of Bridgeport students. Manette holds a M.S. in Chemistry from Southern Connecticut State University, and received her B.S. in Forensic Science and B.S. in Chemistry from the University of New Haven.