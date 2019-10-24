Kelly Anderson

Kelly Andersen is the Marketing Director at Wealth Continuum Group, a financial services firm based in Wilton, CT. She works with financial advisers and their teams to create unique brand stories that correlate to their niche markets that include content strategy, website development and other marketing initiatives. One of her biggest undertakings she took on was to rebrand her firm and take it to the next level where the brand matched their culture and vibe. Since the successful rebrand, the agency has flourished and has been able to give back to the community. Kelly spearheads their community outreach by planning their annual polar bear plunge where all the proceeds raised are donated to the Travis Manion Foundation. She is a Certified Adjunct Professor at Sacred Heart University where she teaches entrepreneurial and marketing courses. Before her start in Financial Services, she worked with start-up companies on their marketing initiatives in her own freelance business. Kelly obtained her bachelor’s degree from Sacred Heart University and studied Sports Marketing where she graduated a semester early to start her career. She then continued to pursue her master’s degree while working full-time and is now currently serving on the Young Alumni Council at Sacred Heart. Kelly was born and raised in Stamford, CT and is still a Fairfield County resident where she lives with her husband in South Norwalk. In her free time, Kelly has been volunteering as a head coach for the Wilton Basketball Association for the last five seasons. She believes much of her success and work ethic­ came from the guidance and support of her loving mother who was her first role model.