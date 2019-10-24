Ina Gjoni Allkanjari serves as Operations Manager at Avanti Systems USA. The company designs, supplies and installs world renowned interior glass wall applications for leading companies. She joined the company in January 2018. Besides purchasing, planning inventory or overseeing warehouse efficiency, Ina always finds ways to increase the operations on the processes that she covers. Ina is currently working on the implementation of new ways of measuring at jobs sites, which will help reduce any errors, targeting new businesses, and increasing efficiencies of the Avanti warehouse operations, including obtaining the best equipment for operations, thereby reducing the number of people and time it takes for loading. While in Albania she studied for Computer Science and having a master’s degree for Business Informatics. Before working at Avanti, while in Albania, Ina managed software configuration and collaborated with partners to design and maintain different tech systems. She installed software, modified and repaired hardware and resolved technical issue. Ina plays a strong role in developing new marketing strategies and ideas for the company and generating new sales leads. Building strong relationships with suppliers is one of the most important and impactful aspects of Avanti Systems USA, and Ina has mastered that by adding more efficient processes, shortening response time and cutting shipping costs in half. Ina understands the needs of different processes and quickly learned how to fill any gaps by offering new and improved solutions. She shares creative new ideas and challenges herself to actively contribute to always improve existing operation processes.