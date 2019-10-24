Danbury’s Center for Emotional Health expanding with addiction services

Danbury’s Center for Emotional Health is expanding its services and adding new therapists to help meet the increasing need for addiction and mental health treatment in the region.

“Unfortunately, access to addiction and mental health services are often extremely limited for those who need it the most,” said Kate Powell, who founded the center in April 2015. “Many are faced with either long waiting lists or high out of pocket costs for more immediate care. By expanding our practice, we hope to help more people in the community who struggle with addiction and mental health issues but don’t know where to turn.”

The center uses person-centered, solution-focused psychotherapy treatments for a range of symptoms including addiction — particularly to opiates and alcohol — anxiety, depression, post-traumatic Stress Disorder, and trauma. Husky and Medicare participants are also accepted.

Therapists who have recently joined the center, which is located at 72 North St., include Tyler Nolan and Megan Pichard.