Nyack law firm criticized for black pumpkin display

A Nyack law firm trying to get into the Halloween spirit found itself at the center of a controversy for displaying pumpkins that some people viewed as being racially offensive.

Earlier this week, the firm of Feerick, Nugent, and MacCartney used space outside of its office to display a pair of jack-o’-lanterns that were painted black with white eyes, noses and grinning mouths with the words “Feerick” and “Nugent.”

The pumpkins drew criticism from some community members and Wilbur Aldridge, the regional director at the NAACP, criticized the firm for a display that he said showed “an extreme lack of sensitivity.”

Mary Marzolla, a partner at the law firm, told News 12 Westchester that the display was removed after receiving complaints, adding that the firm represents “people of all colors and faiths, and we would never do anything to exclude anyone from any community.”

The law firm purchased the blackface pumpkins from Bed, Bath & Beyond, which sold them through its website. The company issued a statement that said, “This is a sensitive area and, though unintentional, we apologize for any offense caused. We immediately removed the item from sale.”