Norwalk’s Pepperidge Farm in yuletide partnership with Radio City Music Hall

Norwalk-headquartered Pepperidge Farm is getting a jump on the year-end holiday spirit by being named the “Official Cookie Partner” for this year’s presentation of Radio City Music Hall’s “Christmas Spectacular.”

As part of the partnership, Pepperidge Farm is creating a new spiced shortbread “Toy Soldier” cookie inspired by the iconic “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” performed by the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes. The new “Toy Soldier” cookies will be available in national retail chains later this month and throughout the holiday season, and it will also be sold at Radio City Music Hall during this year’s “Christmas Spectacular.”

Additionally, each bag of cookies comes with a special ticket offer for select performances of the “Christmas Spectacular” production.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Pepperidge Farm and bring together two iconic brands that are both deeply rooted in creating holiday memories,” said Jessica Tuttle, senior vice president of productions business operations at The Madison Square Garden Co., which owns and operates Radio City Music Hall. “Through the creation of the Pepperidge Farm ‘Toy Soldier’ cookie, we are able to share in a unique way the beloved ‘Parade of the Wooden Soldiers’ number, which has been performed in the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ since 1933, with consumers nationwide.”