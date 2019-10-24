Danbury approves zoning change to transform Mallory Hat Factory into transitional housing

Plans to transform the long-abandoned former Mallory Hat Factory site in Danbury into a transitional housing facility have moved forward with a change in the city’s zoning regulations.

The Danbury Zoning Commission has unanimously approved changes to its regulations to allow the site at 88 Rose Hill Ave. to be redeveloped as a 20-bed residence to be operated by the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

The Danbury City Council initially approved Mayor Mark Boughton’s request to transfer the city-owned property to the Women’s Center in 2017. In addition to aid from the City of Danbury, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development provided a $1.3 million brownfield cleanup grant to the Women’s Center for the project.

In addition, the Women’s Center said it is nearing its own $5 million fundraising goal to begin work at the 5-acre property. The environmental cleanup could begin as early as next month.