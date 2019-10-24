New Canaan’s Waveny House added to National Register of Historic Places

New Canaan’s Waveny House, a Tudor-style mansion built in 1912 as the summer home of Texaco co-founder Lewis Lapham, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The house was created by the architect William Tubby on a 300-acre parcel designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. The Lapham family sold the property for $1.5 million to the town of New Canaan in 1967, and over the years the town added new properties to the parcel including New Canaan High School and Waveny LifeCare Network.

Today, Waveny House is a popular location for weddings, parties and private events; soap opera fans may recognize its exterior as Cortlandt Manor on the long-running series “All My Children.”

The New Canaan Preservation Alliance began the effort to list the house on the register in October 2013, and in December 2014 the New Canaan Town Council approved a resolution to pursue the endeavor.

Waveny House, which is also listed as on the State Register of Historic Places, is the 22nd New Canaan structure to be included on the National Register of Historic Places.