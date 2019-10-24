Dogtopia day care opens new location in Yorktown

Dogtopia, a national chain offering day care, boarding and spa facilities for canines, has opened its second Westchester location at 3655 Crompond Road in Yorktown.

The Dogtopia chain began in 2002 and has more than 100 franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The first regional outlet for Dogtopia opened more than two years ago in New Rochelle; the company has announced plans to expand throughout New York.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kayla Seely, the new location’s owner and operator, was previously a regional franchise business manager with Miracle-Ear Inc. and a director of operations for Massage Envy in Rhode Island.