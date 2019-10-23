Pleasantville real estate bankruptcy exposes family business fault lines

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane recently rejected a wife’s claims that her husband mishandled the finances of their Pleasantville real estate investment company, but the larger lesson of the contentious bankruptcy case is that business relationships with family members rarely survive a falling out.

“If the facts show anything, they illustrate the wisdom of the familiar warning about the risks of doing business with family,” Lane said in an Oct. 15 decision.

David and Maria Balaj formed L&N Twins Place LLC in 2002 to buy a property on Virginia Place for their marital home and six income-producing apartments. Each owned a 50% interest and David was the managing member.

David’s parents, Zef and Lina Balaj, loaned $861,000 to L&N Twins Place through their Puka Capital Funding LLC.

But David and Maria Balaj struggled to meet their financial obligations and payments were not made to Puka Capital.

Meanwhile, the couple’s relationship was deteriorating. In 2009, David filed for divorce. The following year, a court issued a restraining order removing David from the property and granting control of L&N Twins Place to Maria.

In 2017, David filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on behalf of L&N Twins Place in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains.

L&N Twins Place declared nearly $1.3 million in assets, consisting almost entirely of the value of the Pleasantville property. Liabilities included $500,000 owed to Puka Capital and $150,449 in unpaid property taxes.

Two months later, L&N sold the property for $1.49 million.

Earlier this year, Lane presided over a trial to sort out several disputes. Puka Capital had demanded repayment of its loan. Maria had accused David of breach of fiduciary duty and her ex-husband and Puka Capital of fraud.

She characterized the proceedings as “another battle in David Balaj and Maria’s marital wars,” Lane noted.

Maria had failed to make payments to Puka Capital after she gained control of L&N Twins Place. She contended that the loan had been forgiven, as a gift, and that a promissory note was a fabrication and therefore unenforceable.

“The overwhelming credible evidence in this record supports the validity of the promissory note,” Lane ruled. “The court finds her testimony to be unreliable and self-serving.”

The judge had previously rejected her claims of fraud, and now he dismissed her claim against David of breach of fiduciary duty, for lack of evidence.

Still pending is a case in which L&N Twins Place accuses Maria of wrongdoing.

“The merits of that adversary proceeding are for another day,” Lane stated in a footnote.

“But after years of extensive litigation, the court encourages all parties to seek a final resolution of all their remaining disputes to bring much needed closure to their lives and this bankruptcy case.”