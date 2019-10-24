Stamford’s Pet Leadership Council launches Be Dog Smart initiative

The Pet Leadership Council, a Stamford-based nonprofit, has rolled out the Be Dog Smart educational initiative to help people make intelligent decisions when acquiring a dog.

The central focus of the Be Dog Smart initiative is a user-guided website that provides a

checklist of considerations for those bringing a canine companion into a new forever home. Among the considerations are whether to buy a puppy or adult dog, making sure children will be responsible for the dog’s wellness, determining the best resource for the dog acquisition and training the new family member.

In a press release, the council said it developed the website “in partnership with industry experts from a variety of backgrounds, including those involved in responsible breeding, shelter and rescues, animal welfare, academia and others who work to assure the best care and well-being of companion animals.”

“Whether consumers choose to ‘adopt or shop’, we want to help assure the dog or puppy they bring into their home was raised under high standards of pet care,” said Bob Vetere, executive director of the council. “Be Dog Smart will educate consumers, so they know what to look for when adding a dog to their family.”