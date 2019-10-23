Norwalk’s Colangelo has been named the lead strategic agency to launch and develop the brand platform for a New York City firm’s first recreational marijuana product.

Vireo Health International, which bills itself as “a leading science-focused, multistate cannabis company,” has been focused on medical marijuana but has launched recreational brand 1937 – named after the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 – which “signifies our right to reclaim cannabis and to stand up for wellness, social justice and equality for all,” said Jennie Leuzarder, Vireo’s vice president of sales and marketing.

The company is licensed in 11 states and territories: Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island.

Financial terms of the deal with Colangelo were not made available.