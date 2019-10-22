State Sen. Derek Slap quits as Connecticut Technology Council chief

State Sen. Derek Slap has resigned as president and CEO of the Connecticut Technology Council, a position that he held since January.

The West Hartford Democrat told the Hartford Business Journal that he left the organization on Oct. 19, but offered no explanation for his departure. The statewide trade association, which focuses on technology and technology-oriented companies and institutions, did not make a formal announcement regarding Slap’s exit. Slap had replaced Bruce Carlson, who stepped down last December after five years in the leadership role.

Slap was elected to the state senate in February, replacing Beth Bye after she took on the job of commissioner of the state’s Office of Early Childhood. Slap was previously a two-term state representative and maintained his elected positions while running the technology council. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of marketing and communications at the UConn Foundation and an anchor and reporter at NBC Connecticut.