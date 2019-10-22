HomeSquare acquires home renovation provider TDS Homeline Inc.

HomeSquare, a home maintenance services provider focused on the Westchester and Fairfield County markets, has acquired the business of TDS Homeline Inc., a home renovation, improvement and maintenance service provider for the residential market in Fairfield County. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TDS Homeline’s owner Don Freitag and senior managers Dan Adams and Shannon Freitag will join HomeSquare, along with their technician team.

“After 40 years of dedication to provide high quality, professional home services to Homeline clients, Homeline is excited to join HomeSquare and achieve our shared vision of transforming our industry,” Freitag said. “We have the same values and focus on client service, and I look forward to contributing to HomeSquare’s future growth and success.”

“Homeline is the latest acquisition by HomeSquare of leading local service providers,” said George Liu, founder of HomeSquare. “The strategic transaction will further demonstrate the power of our proprietary technology platform to deliver operating efficiencies and top-notch technology enabled solutions and client service to address what can otherwise be a frustrating experience for both homeowners and home improvement professionals.”

Valley128 Holdings LLC, a Greenwich investment holding company, owns a controlling interest in HomeSquare, which has offices in Stamford, Norwalk, Scarsdale and Pleasantville.