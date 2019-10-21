Don Morrissey to take reins of Aquarion Water following Chuck Firlotte’s retirement

Aquarion Water Co. CFO and Executive Vice President Don Morrissey will become president of the Bridgeport-based utility on Jan. 1, following the Dec. 31 retirement of current president and CEO Charles Firlotte.

Firlotte spent 32 years at the company, including four years in England with Aquarion’s former parent company, The Kelda Group; it is now owned by Eversource Energy. He has been president and CEO of Aquarion for the past 16 years.

“Chuck’s commitment to excellence, his high energy execution and his inspirational leadership have been a significant factor in his success,” Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge said.

Firlotte presently serves on the Board of NB Power, an electric utility in eastern Canada; vice chair of the Sacred Heart University Board of Trustees; and serves on the executive committee of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council.

A Newtown resident, Morrissey has been executive vice president and CFO of Aquarion since 2012. Throughout his 25-year career with the company, he has had extensive leadership responsibility throughout finance, accounting, mergers & acquisitions, risk management, treasury and has also served as President of Homeowners Safety Valve Company, Aquarion’s non-regulated business since 2006.

Morrissey serves on the boards of the National Association of Water Companies and the Newtown Forest Association.

“Don’s extensive knowledge of our industry, breadth of responsibilities across the organization, and strong leadership skills make him the ideal person to assume the top role at Aquarion going forward,” Judge said.