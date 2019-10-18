Sonics & Materials, Ashcroft Inc. inducted into Manufacturing Hall of Fame

Newtown’s Sonics & Materials Inc. and Stratford’s Ashcroft Inc. were among five companies inducted into the American Manufacturing Hall of Fame at the 6th Annual induction ceremony held on Oct. 10 at the Trumbull Marriott Shelton.

“We have a special opportunity as manufacturers to be an example for other institutions and businesses,” said Sonics President Lauren Soloff. “The mere nature of manufacturing requires the respectful integration of every imaginable component of diversity, and through manufacturing we can create an environment that reflects our better selves, an environment that is absolutely necessary for sustainable success.”

Sonics recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, continuing a legacy of technological innovation in the field of ultrasonics, acquiring a total of 30 patents.

The other 2019 inductees were Pratt & Whitney, Medtronic, and Microboard Processing Inc.

The American Manufacturing Hall of Fame celebrates the innovative history of American manufacturing and promotes awareness of advanced manufacturing. It also raises funds for educational programs and promotes awareness of advanced manufacturing at such outlets as Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.