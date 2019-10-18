Synchrony to issue Venmo-branded credit card

Synchrony has been named issuer of a Venmo co-branded consumer credit card that will be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2020.

Venmo is a mobile payment service owned by PayPal Inc., which has partnered with Stamford-headquartered Synchrony on its consumer credit program. According to Synchrony, users of the new credit card will be able to apply, buy, and manage their account in the Venmo app.

“Synchrony’s digital technology and expertise will enable Venmo and PayPal to further grow their business by creating new innovative consumer experiences,” remarked Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane.