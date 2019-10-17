Avison Young named leasing agency for new owners of New Canaan office building

Avison Young will be representing Besen Partners, the new owners of the property at 258 Elm St. in New Canaan, in identifying and signing new lessees.

The building, which had been 100% owner-occupied, measures 28,000 square feet and is adjacent to the New Canaan Metro North train station. The building also offers a 4:1 parking ratio in a secure parking garage.

The site is the former home of Unimin Corp., which operates mining and mineral processing facilities across North America. The company put the building up for sale in 2016 as it merged with an Ohio-based company, Fairmount Santrol. The new company name is Covia.

Sean M. Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, said the location will be ideal for private equity, wealth managers and family fund offices seeking a premium location with many area amenities. Drew Steinberg and Cahill will be the exclusive agents for the property.

“This is the first time this building and its quality space have been available for lease, and there is a strong demand for quality office space in this submarket,” Cahill said.

“258 Elm St. represents the first acquisition of our new investment program to target boutique office buildings in supply-constrained affluent submarkets,” said Daniel J. Steinberg, chief investment officer for Besen Partners, a commercial real estate agency based in New York City. “We know that a lot of businesses in Fairfield County and Westchester County will find this space appealing.”