Stamford Innovation Week sees 163% jump in attendance

This year’s Stamford Innovation Week “was a grand success,” according to founder Jonathan Winkel, with a 163% increase in attendance over the 2018 edition.

Total attendance at this year’s SiW, which took place Sept. 19-27 at various locations around the city, was 4,893 – within shouting distance of the 5,000 that Winkel predicted to the Business Journal.

SiW also totaled 25 events, 16,945 website sessions, and received a Net Promoter Score of 9.3 out of a possible 10.

“Fueled by the momentum and excitement built this year, we are already busy reimagining our 2020 model,” Winkel said, adding that “some big announcements” will be coming soon.