Vince McMahon’s XFL names starting quarterbacks for inaugural season

The XFL, the newly relaunched professional football league owned by Vince McMahon, CEO at Stamford-based WWE, has announced the starting quarterbacks for the eight teams in its inaugural season, which begins on Feb. 10.

Two XFL quarterbacks have National Football League experience: Landry Jones, who will join the Dallas Renegades, spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and in stints with the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the New York Guardians’ Matt McGloin played for the Raiders for three seasons.

Four other quarterbacks – Cardale Jones of the D.C. Defenders, Philip Walker of the Houston Roughnecks, Luis Perez of the L.A. Wildcats and Aaron Murray of the Tampa Bay Vipers – played on NFL practice squads but never got an opportunity to play in a league game. Jordan Ta’amu of the St. Louis BattleHawks was an NFL Combine invitee who was signed and released by the Houston Texans in August and Brandon Silvers of the Seattle Dragons and played with the independent Alliance of American Football league.

“Our head coaches are excited about this first wave of quarterback assignments and the talent level in our draft pool,” said Oliver Luck, XFL commissioner and CEO in a statement. “We will continue to identify and sign the best players available, and we are confident this is a strong start to the next two days.”