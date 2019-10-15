New PR account director at buzz creators

Jessica Apicella has been welcomed at Valhalla-based Buzz Creators Inc. as an account director on its growing team.

In her role Apicella is responsible for managing the development and implementation of strategic PR and marketing programs for clients, including Heineken USA, CareMount Medical, Castle Hotel & Spa, Sticky’s The Chicken Finger Joint, Ridge Hill and World’s Best Cheese. She will also help co-manage new business development and, along with her team, oversee the firm’s day-to-day client activities, which include planning strategic PR and marketing campaigns, product launches, media and influencer relations, grand openings and special events, speaking engagements, advertising, social media programs and award submissions.

Prior to joining Buzz Creators, Apicella was the director of marketing, media and special events at Thompson & Bender.