Iona College honors ‘50 years of Women at Iona’

Fifty years ago this fall, Iona College began welcoming female students into the full-time student body. The historic moment in 1969 triggered a sweeping change at the traditionally male institution. To commemorate “50 years of Women at Iona,” the college has embarked on a yearlong celebration, beginning this past September and culminating in May 2020.

The celebration includes lectures, exhibitions and special events hosted by the LaPenta School of Business, the School of Arts & Science and various campus organizations. Programs will highlight women and their contributions to the college and the larger society.

For more and a calendar of events, visit alumni@iona.edu.