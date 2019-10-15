Director of neuroendovascular surgery joins Phelps Hospital

Dr. Yafell Serulle, a board-certified internventional neuroradiologist, has joined Phelps Hospital as the director of neuroendovascular surgery. He is also on the faculty of neuroendovascular surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

A subspecialty of neurosurgery, neuroendovascular surgery takes place inside a person’s blood vessels. It is minimally invasive and relies on high-end imaging technology to help a physician guide surgical instruments. Its purpose is to treat problems that occur inside blood vessels in the brain so as to prevent conditions such as headaches, seizures or stroke.

Serulle holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from New York University School of Medicine (NYU) and an M.D. from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena in his native Dominican Republic. He completed several years of postgraduate training in neuroradiology, diagnostic radiology and internal medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and at NYU. Before joining Phelps/Northwell, Serulle was the stroke medical director at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in Aventura, Florida. Prior to that, he was a neurointerventional surgeon at two regional medical centers in Florida — Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation and Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami.