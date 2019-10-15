International Neuberger award bestowed

Yto Barrada was awarded the international Roy R. Neuberger Prize 2019 at an award presentation and reception on Sept. 21.

More than 100 people attended the opening of “Yto Barrada: The Dye Garden” exhibition and the award ceremony at the museum when curator Helaine Posner and museum director Tracy Fitzpatrick presented Barrada with her award. Also in attendance were the consul general of Morocco, the communications director of the American Academy of Rome where The Dye Garden first opened, and Engels the artist, whose 10-year survey opened at the museum Oct. 9.