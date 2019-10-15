Members of WMCHealth workforce to compete in NYC marathon

A group of 11 Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) workforce members will compete in the TCS New York City Marathon Nov. 3. Six are running a marathon for the first time.

Team WMCHealth for 2019 includes Christopher Castro-Gonzalez, prep specialist; Fabio Danisi, M.D.; Angela Flesland, RN; Brittany Foote, RN; Brian Geiger; Lisa Hirsch, M.D.; Kristin Jedziniak, RN; Michael Kim, M.D.; Luis Tatem, M.D.; Elizabeth Tilley, Ph.D.; and Yurij Tsuvanyk, surgical technician.

Donations collected for each runner’s efforts will support essential programs and services in the local and regional hospitals the runners represent. Tax deductible contributions can be made by visiting wmchealth.org/marathon.