Senator announces $200,000 in funding for Pace University

New York state Sen. Peter Harckham of the 40th Senate District announced that he has secured $200,000 in funding for Pace University to help build a Student Veterans Center within the Kessel Student Center on the Pleasantville campus.

Pace University has an Office of Veterans Services dedicated to helping students with their veteran and educational benefits. The center will serve as a one-stop resource center for student veterans and their dependents that will offer a central location on campus to connect, socialize and utilize resources provided by Pace University.