Sanjay Gupta honored at Americares Airlift

From left: Erica Hill; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Michael J. Nyenhuis; and Tony Goldwyn attend the 2019 Americares Airlift Benefit at the Westchester County Airport on Oct. 5. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Americares.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta was honored for his dedication to humanitarian causes at the Americares Airlift Benefit on Oct. 5.

Dr. Gupta was the recipient of the Bob and Leila Macauley Humanitarian Spirit Award, which honors outstanding individuals who exemplify extraordinary courage and commitment to humanitarian endeavors and use their talents, influence and inventiveness to make a difference.

The event raised more than $2.8 million for the health-focused relief organization. More than 800 guests attended the fundraiser at the Westchester County Airport.

