Attorney inducted as fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys

Jane Elaine Ballerini, principal with the firm of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith PC with offices in New Haven, Fairfield, and White Plains, New York, has been elected as a Fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys (ACMA).

She joins a group of attorneys who have distinguished themselves as practitioners in the field of real estate mortgages, bar association activities, lecturing, authoring articles and program materials, participation in the legislative process and writing briefs and/or arguing cases that are significant to mortgage transactions.

Ballerini is one of a few practicing U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) designated attorneys in the state. Her subspecialty is representing traditional lenders and certified development companies in transactions involving government-guaranteed loans, including loans made under the SBA’s CDC/504 and 7(a) loan programs.