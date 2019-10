On Sept. 13, Aspetuck Land Trust celebrated the installation of a native plant demonstration garden at Earthplace.

The garden will be used to teach homeowners how to incorporate native plants into their home landscapes and is part of Aspetuck Land Trust’s Green Corridor Initiative. The garden was made possible by a $10,000 Ruegg grant from the Westport Woman’s Club.

For more information on the Green Corridor and upcoming native plant events at Earthplace, visit aspetucklandtrust.org.