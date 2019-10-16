More details emerge about New Rochelle’s Westchester Place development

Allstate Ventures has released new details about Westchester Place, the 410,000-square-foot development in downtown New Rochelle – including that it will feature what will be the tallest structure in that city.

That structure, at 11 Lawton St. on the corner of Main Street, will be a 48-story residential tower. It will feature 143 condominium units and 453 rental apartments, 60 of which will be designated as affordable.

Westchester Place also includes a 24-story, 190-room hotel; 8,102 square feet of restaurant and bar space; 2,953 of retail space; and 627 on-site parking spots.

The first building to break ground will be a 14-story mixed-use building at 64 Centre Street, consisting of 144 apartment units, 1,550 square feet of ground-floor retail, and on-site parking. Construction is expected to begin this fall.

316 Huguenot Street will also consist of 14 stories and will feature 190 apartments, 3,276 square feet of ground-floor retail, and on-site parking. The seven-story 8 Westchester Place will include 72 apartments reserved exclusively for artist housing.

As previously reported, construction on the development is expected to take about two years.