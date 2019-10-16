More details emerge about New Rochelle’s Westchester Place development

Allstate Ventures has released new details about Westchester Place, the 410,000-square-foot development in downtown New Rochelle – including that it will feature what will be the tallest structure in that city.
That structure, at 11 Lawton St. on the corner of Main Street, will be a 48-story residential tower. It will feature 143 condominium units and 453 rental apartments, 60 of which will be designated as affordable.
Westchester Place also includes a 24-story, 190-room hotel; 8,102 square feet of restaurant and bar space; 2,953 of retail space; and 627 on-site parking spots.
The first building to break ground will be a 14-story mixed-use building at 64 Centre Street, consisting of 144 apartment units, 1,550 square feet of ground-floor retail, and on-site parking. Construction is expected to begin this fall.
316 Huguenot Street will also consist of 14 stories and will feature 190 apartments, 3,276 square feet of ground-floor retail, and on-site parking. The seven-story 8 Westchester Place will include 72 apartments reserved exclusively for artist housing.
As previously reported, construction on the development is expected to take about two years.
Will this project pay its full share of property taxes? Sooner or later a new school or 2 will be required to cover all these new developments and its not right for homeowner to shoulder that burden but Mayor Noam Bramson expects them too.