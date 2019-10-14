New study names Ridgefield worst Connecticut city for drivers

Drivers traveling through Fairfield County in general and Ridgefield in particular may want to say a few extra prayers before hitting the road, according to a new data analysis released by QuoteWizard, a division of LendingTree.

In a study of insurance quotes from Connecticut drivers during 2018 that involved accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and moving citations, QuoteWizard determined that Fairfield County recorded 6.21 road fatalities per 100,000 people in 2017. Ridgefield topped the list as the Connecticut locality with the worst drivers, which led the QuoteWizard team to wonder why.

“Being in the south west corner of the state you’d expect to see the worst driving cities along the I-95 corridor,” said the QuoteWizard report. “Ridgefield doesn’t get the traffic coming from New York City, which would make you wonder about the real quality of drivers in Ridgefield. If fellow bad driving cities Shelton and Milford deal with the New York traffic, what does Ridgefield deal with besides its own bad drivers?”

Shelton ranked second on the list with the worst drivers, and the top 25 included other Fairfield County localities Newtown (ranked fourth), Danbury (13th), Fairfield (21st), Stratford (24th) and Norwalk (25th).

As for the state’s safer driving spots, Tolland County bested the other counties with 7.92 road fatalities per 100,000 people in 2017 and Mansfield was credited with Connecticut’s best drivers. Among the Fairfield County localities on the best driving list were Westport (ranked seventh), Trumbull (ranked ninth), Stamford (11th), Bridgeport (13th), Darien (19th) and Greenwich (24th).