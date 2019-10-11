Sky Myofascial Release, PT & Wellness opens in Ridgefield

The latest addition to Ridgefield’s business community is Sky Myofascial Release, PT & Wellness, located at 425 Main St.

The new wellness center promotes itself as “a place where you can come for any physical ailment including neck or back pain, joint and muscle pain, headaches, TMJ, chronic pain and more.” According to its website, the new center offers a “1-hour manual treatment is a unique blend of techniques and methods that may include joint mobilization, myofascial release and cranio sacral work with an emphasis on identifying and treating the source of your complaint.”

Sky Myofascial Release, PT & Wellness is owned and operated by Tom McCaffrey, a physical therapist who opened Ultimate Physical Therapy in White Plains in 2002.