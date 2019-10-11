Mamaroneck’s MD Urgent Care is acquired

MD Urgent Care in Mamaroneck has been acquired by PhysicianOne Urgent Care of Southbury, Connecticut. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MD Urgent Care was founded in 2012 and is located at 1030 W Boston Post Rd. PhysicianOne Urgent Care is an affiliate of Yale New Haven Health. With the acquisition, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is now comprised of 19 centers across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring our innovative model of expert, walk-in care to patients in Mamaroneck and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, chief medical officer and co-founder of PhysicianOne Urgent Care.

“We are thrilled that the exceptional medical care we have provided to the Mamaroneck community over the past eight years will continue with PhysicianOne Urgent Care,” said Dr. Jason Lupow, co-founder of MD Urgent Care. “Our community will benefit from convenient access to the high-quality care that PhysicianOne Urgent Care is known for throughout the Northeast.”