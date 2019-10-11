SoNo 1420 bows line of whiskeys and gins using hemp seeds and flowers

SoNo 1420 bows line of whiskeys and gins using hemp seeds and...

SoNo 1420, a craft distillery that produces ultra-premium, alternative-grain, distilled spirits in Norwalk, has introduced a line of small-batch whiskeys and gins using hemp seeds and flowers.

The firm’s 1420 BBN bourbon is comprised of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% milled hemp seed, while its 1420 Hemped Rye Whisky is made from 75% rye, 15% corn, and 10% milled hemp seed.

SoNo 1420’s Sindica Bangtail Navy Strength Gin includes a blend of botanicals such as limonene and pinene, while Sindica Skysail London Dry Gin is infused with limonene, myrcene, and alpha-pinene. Sindica Midnight New American Gin includes myrcene and linalool. All of the gins are gluten-free.

Owner Ted Dumbauld selected the “1420” moniker as a nod to the Connecticut Senate’s 14-to-20 vote against alcohol prohibition in 1919. Produced in Norwalk, the spirits are available in various liquor stores and restaurants throughout the state, with plans to expand.