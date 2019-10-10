U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey to retire; won’t seek re-election

Democratic Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey of Harrison who is in her 16th term said today that she will not seek re-election in 2020.

“It is my deep honor and privilege to serve my community and my country, and I will always be grateful to the people who have entrusted me to represent them,” the first chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee said in a statement.

Lowey, 82, who represents Westchester and Rockland counties in the 17th Congressional District, said that she looks forward to spending more time with her husband and family, who “have strongly supported my career in public service.”

“As a longtime member of the House Appropriations Committee, I have secured funding to clean up and protect Long Island Sound and the Hudson River; increase access to Head Start, afterschool programs, and community health centers for thousands of local children and families; provide New York’s fair share of homeland security assistance; and make the commute across the Hudson easier and safer on the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. In difficult times, including after September 11th and Superstorm Sandy, I have fought hard in Washington for federal assistance to recover and rebuild,” Lowey said.

“I authored legislation to institute the 0.08 standard of enforcement for drunk driving, which has dramatically reduced DWI fatalities. My legislation to require commonsense, clear allergy information on food labels has improved and saved countless lives. I am also proud of my successful efforts to require contraceptive insurance coverage for federal employees and to dramatically increase investments and gender equity in federal medical research,” she said.