Norwalk urgent care provider reaches ADA settlement with feds

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut has reached a settlement agreement with DRX Norwalk PC, doing business as AFC Urgent Care in Norwalk, that resolves allegations of noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

The charges against the medical office came from the parent of a child with developmental disabilities who claimed that one of the doctors at the facility did not examine the child for a school physical. The complainant said the doctor’s decision was based on the child’s developmental disability made him too medically complex to be evaluated at an urgent care facility.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, AFC Urgent Care Norwalk will also compensate the complainant in the amount of $2,500. The medical provider will also submit for approval to the U.S. Attorney’s Office a nondiscrimination policy that outlines its obligations pursuant to Title III of the ADA and sets forth a patient grievance procedure.

After receiving approval, the medical provider will post the nondiscrimination policy on its website and within its office, and it will provide staff training on Title III of the ADA and the new nondiscrimination policy.

“AFC Urgent Care Norwalk has fully cooperated throughout our investigation and has made clear its commitment going forward to comply in all respects with the ADA,” U.S. Attorney John H. Dunham said.