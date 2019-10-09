SoNo Collection’s Friday opening to feature a handful of stores

The SoNo Collection mall in Norwalk will welcome the public on Friday with relatively few stores open for shoppers.

According to the SoNo Collection website, the mall’s anchor stores, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom, will not be available to shoppers the opening day, with both listed among the majority of retailers as “Coming Soon,” although an opening party is scheduled at Nordstrom on the evening of Oct. 10 and a promotional “beauty bash” is slated for the following day outside of the new store’s entrance.

On opening day, visitors to the 700,000-square-foot mall will have to limit themselves to selections at the retailers Alex Ferror, Brian & Jennifer Henry, Cat Coquillette, Drew Clay, Duvian Monyota, Jen Lewin, Kate Lewis, Matthew Hoffman and Samantha French & Aaron Hauck.

In a Sept. 24 media tour of the mall while construction was still underway, Matt Seebeck, senior general manager for Brookfield Properties, acknowledged that many of the new tenants will be arriving long after after the mall’s debut.

“On Oct. 11, Nordstrom will be opening with a select group of retailers,” he said. “All of our public realm space and the parking will be open for customers to enjoy. We are here to support our retailers, and there will be some retailers that will be open. We will have a rolling opening, with more stores opening through the end of the year and into the first quarter of 2020.”

The coming weeks and months, the other retailers and eateries that will be part of the SoNo Collection are, in alphabetical order, Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Aerie, Altar’d State, Amazon 4-Star, Arhaus, Aria Couture, Artee Home, Bath & Body Works, A Beautiful Soul, Bloomingdale’s, Brow Art 23, Camp, Casper, Champs Sports, Chico’s, The Children’s Place, Clarks, Cohen’s Fashion Optical, EQ3, Evereve, Generation Pluto, H&M, H&M Home, Hollister, Ifix and Repair, J.Jill, Jacob’s Pickles, Journeys, Kay Jewelers, L’Occitane, Lush, Made In China, Mercedes-Benz USA, Mission Ceviche, Nordstrom, Pandora, Pasta Picante, Pink – Victoria’s Secret, Pinstripes, Pokelicious, Pretzel Maker, Racefaster, Road Runner, Romanancci, Sally’s Apizza, Sephora, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, Skull & Combs Co., Soma, SoNo Ramen, Tailor Vintage, Talbots, Tempur-Pedic, Tuti Spa And Nails, Untuckit, Verizon, Victoria’s Secret, The White Barn Candle Co., White House Black Market, Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill, Yard House, Yong Kang Street Dumpling, Zara and Zumiez.