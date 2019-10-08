SHU names College of Nursing after Davis, Henley

Sacred Heart University has named its College of Nursing after Susan L. Davis and Richard J. Henley.

Longtime supporters of the Fairfield-based school, Davis and Henley recently made a significant donation to what is now called the Dr. Susan L. Davis, R.N. & Richard J. Henley College of Nursing. The donation will be used as an endowment fund for student scholarships, faculty research and program development.

The announcement was made at a ceremony at the University’s Center for Healthcare Education on Park Avenue in Bridgeport. The program included a ceremonial changing of the banner that bears the college’s name performed by the nursing students.

Davis, who received an honorary doctorate from Sacred Heart in 2012 and recently joined the university’s board of trustees, serves as counsel at Quick Leonard Keiffer, a national executive health care recruiting firm. She is the former CEO of St. Vincent’s Health Services in Bridgeport.

Henley, who is married to Davis, is president and CEO at Healthcare Strategic Solutions LLC, an advisory firm focused on optimizing enterprise value for health systems, private equity firms, portfolio companies and other business entities through strategy, leadership and business development.