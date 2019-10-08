Bed Bath & Beyond stores in region face potential closings

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the area are facing an uncertain future as the home goods retailer announced plans to close 60 stores before the end of its fiscal year.

In April, the company announced plans to close 40 stores. The addition of 20 more stores to be closed was announced by interim CEO Mary Winston during the company’s quarterly earning call to discuss its 7.3% decline in total sales during the second quarter.

Forty of the stores to be closed will be the Bed Bath & Beyond outlets and 20 will be among the company’s other brands, including Buybuy Baby, Harmon Face Values and World Market. No locations have been identified for closing and the company’s fiscal year ends in March 2020.

Within Fairfield County, the company’s Bed Bath & Beyond stores are in Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk, Shelton and Stamford. The county is also home to a single Buybuy location in Stamford and a single Harmon Face Values in Norwalk.

Across the border, the combined Westchester-Hudson Valley region has Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Elmsford, Middletown, Mohegan Lake, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Port Chester, Spring Valley, West Nyack and Yonkers. This area is also home to Buybuy Baby stores in Port Chester and Scarsdale and Harmon Face Values stores in Hartsdale, Nanuet, New Rochelle and Yonkers. There are no World Market stores in this region.