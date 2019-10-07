Bonchon Chicken opens first regional eatery in Fairfield

The town of Fairfield’s newest restaurant is Bonchon Chicken, which had its soft opening last week and will host its grand opening today with a ribbon-cutting event.

Located at 1565 Post Road at the former site of Chef’s Table, Bonchon Chicken is best known for its handcrafted fried chicken and wings. It also serves traditional Korean and Asian fusion meals, and the chain carries the slogan “Addicted Yet?”

The Bonchon Chicken chain began in Busan, Korea, in 2002, and opened its first U.S. location in 2006 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. There are more than 90 Bonchon Chicken outlets across the country and the new location is first in Fairfield County and the fifth in Connecticut, with the other state-based eateries in New Haven, West Hartford, Manchester and Mansfield.